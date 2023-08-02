Leicester City in pole position to sign Chelsea midfielder

Leicester City are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei on loan ahead of the new season despite the Blues’ preference of getting him a Premier League club to develop with for the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, new Leicester coach Enzo Maresca could be key in this negotiation as the Italian wants to bring his fellow countryman to the Foxes as they aim to come straight back up to the Premier League.

No decision has been made yet about the youngster’s future as it is uncertain if Pochettino wants to keep him as a part of the playing squad next season having travelled with the squad on their pre-season tour.

Casadei is yet to play a senior game for Chelsea, but his performances at the U20 World Cup in Argentina has earned him a lot of attention. The 20-year-old scored seven goals and assisted two in seven appearances in that competition and led Italy to the final before losing out to Uruguay.