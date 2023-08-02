Liverpool have received a major scare ahead of the new season after star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister hobbled off the pitch against Bayern Munich.

The Argentine player was seen on the ground in discomfort, requiring treatment after a knee-to-knee collision with Bayern’s Konrad Laimer right before half-time.

The midfielder was soon on his feet but hobbled down the tunnel with Jurgen Klopp taking no risks in the second half as he brought on a number of new players.

Alexis Mac Allister has been an impressive addition to Liverpool’s midfield since joining the club, and his performances in pre-season have been highly praised.

¡PROBLEMAS PARA ALEXIS! Mac Allister terminó el primer tiempo del amistoso de Liverpool tirado en el piso y con molestias físicas en la pierna izquierda. ? Mirá el amistoso en #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/jpSsFaRUd3 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 2, 2023

An injury to him just weeks before the start of the season could be a major blow for the team.

The incident highlights the need for Liverpool to strengthen their midfield further before the transfer window closes.

After the departure of midfielders like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, it becomes even more crucial for the club to secure additional signings to bolster their midfield options and maintain their competitive edge in the upcoming season.