Man City star desperate to play for European Giants but transfer seen as impossible

Barcelona have had their eyes on Man City’s Bernardo Silva for over a year and the Portuguese star is still desperate to play for the La Liga giants.

The Catalan club tried to sign the midfielder last summer and would ideally add him to their squad ahead of the new season, but the big problem is Barcelona’s economic situation.

Barca have serious financial issues and it would take a miracle for the deal to happen, reports SPORT; however, Silva is desperate to join the Spanish club as it is a dream for him and he would like a new challenge away from Man City, where he has won everything.

It has been reported that Man City have placed a £75m price tag on Silva this summer, who has a contract at the Etihad until 2025, and that is certainly not achievable for Barcelona.

The Catalan club may try again next summer when the 28-year-old’s asking price has gone down and it would also allow City a year to find a suitable replacement for one of their most important players.