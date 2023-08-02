Manchester City finally agree £77.5m fee for star defender – medical scheduled for Friday

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are on the brink of finalising the signing of Josko Gvardiol after reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for a fee of £77.5 million (€90 million).

Pep Guardiola has been pursuing the 21-year-old defender throughout the summer, but the two clubs initially struggled to find common ground on the transfer fee.

RB Leipzig reportedly set a deadline of August 12 for Manchester City to reach a deal, as they needed sufficient time to find a suitable replacement for Gvardiol.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United eyeing £7m move to sign West Brom flop
Leeds line up swoop to sign Championship winner from last season
Liverpool handed major injury scare as star midfielder gets injured during thrilling Bayern clash

Finally, today, City and Leipzig managed to agree on the fee, paving the way for the Croatian defender to join the Premier League champions.

The fee agreed is just below the £80m Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire in 2019 which made him the most expensive defender in the world.

Once the deal is finalized, Gvardiol will become Manchester City’s second signing of the summer, following the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25 million.

 

More Stories Josko Gvardiol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.