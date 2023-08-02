Newcastle fan favourite could soon join Leicester City

A handful of Newcastle players have enjoyed a decent pre-season so far, though one may be on his way out of the club with Leicester City rumoured to be interested in his services.

Eddie Howe will have hopefully gleaned the information he requires across the past few games to give him the knowledge to make decisions that will impact the first-team in a positive manner.

Though his decisions will almost certainly put one or two noses out of joint, if Howe wants to take the Magpies to the promised land, he needs to ensure that he doesn’t veer from the course he is chartering for the club.

The Shields Gazette note that Lewis Miley has featured in all of Newcastle’s pre-season games so far this summer, having signed his first professional contract a few months again.

The outlet also reference well-connected and Leicester supporting journalist, Ben Jacobs, as suggesting that the Foxes have made an enquiry regarding the 17-year-old’s availability.

With there not being a pathway into the Newcastle first team for some while yet, a switch either on loan or permanently may not be the worst career decision that Miley could make at this stage.

There are less than two weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League season and only a few days before the Championship season begins, so any decision on the player needs to be made sooner rather than later.