Newcastle given green light to sign 24-year-old if they pay £57k-a-week wages

Newcastle United have spent nearly £100m on Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes already this summer but their recruitment is not likely to stop there.

With Champions League football returning to St James’ Park, Eddie Howe needs to strengthen his squad further, and another midfielder is in his sights ahead of the new campaign.

There are limitations on how much Newcastle can spend throughout the rest of the transfer window due to financial fair play but Leeds’ Tyler Adams could be a solution.

Adams has a relegation release clause worth £20m in his current contract but even if the Magpies can not pay that, there is another option.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the US midfielder has a relegation loan clause in his contract as well. The clause states that Leeds will accept any loan offer they receive for Adams if the interested club agrees to pay his wages in full.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Yorkshire club last summer worth £57,000-a-week, which would be a cheap option for Newcastle until they can make a permanent signing in the future.