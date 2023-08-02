Newcastle on brink of finalising deal for AC Milan ace

As Newcastle gear up for the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, work continues behind the scenes to bring in players at all levels of the club.

The Magpies are quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with again, and a decent start to the campaign along with the continued backing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) should see their star continue to ascend.

It’s no wonder then that players want to be involved with the club. As it continues to grow there will be a pathway from the youth and reserve sides for those not yet considered good enough for the senior team to aspire to.

That is just as important as who the club bring in at this point for the first team. If Newcastle want sustained success then they will need to build for the future.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester City finally agree £77.5m fee for star defender – medical scheduled for Friday Leeds United eyeing £7m move to sign West Brom flop Leeds line up swoop to sign Championship winner from last season

Perhaps with that in mind, AC Milan defender, Cathal Heffernan, looks set to sign for the Magpies according to the Irish Examiner.

The 19-year-old defender, who only signed for the Italian giants a year ago, has apparently already had a trial at the club and is close to finalising a switch from the Serie A giant.

It’s believed that he’ll start life in Newcastle’s U23 side, and will almost certainly be one to watch. Eddie Howe is known for promoting from within, and he’ll likely not flinch if he believes that the player is ready for the step up.