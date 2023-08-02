Photo: Levi Colwill delighted to put pen to paper on long-term deal at Chelsea

It’s a photo that all Chelsea supporters will be delighted by, Brighton and Hove Albion fans not so much.
Highly-rated defender, Levi Colwill, has finally made a major career decision by signing a new long-term contract with the Blues.
The player himself tweeted his delight at committing his future to the west Londoners, with BBC Sport noting that the 20-year-old has signed a six-year deal to 2029, with the option for another year.
It brings an end to any speculation and gives new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, a real boost ahead of the new Premier League season.
Delighted to commit my future to my boyhood club Chelsea. Im thrilled to be here and excited to be a part of this project
It’s been an honour to have been at this club since a 9-year old and I’m dedicated to work with my teammates to bring this club continued success pic.twitter.com/iToAARJL3Z
— Levi Colwill (@levi_colwill) August 2, 2023