Photo: Levi Colwill delighted to put pen to paper on long-term deal at Chelsea

It’s a photo that all Chelsea supporters will be delighted by, Brighton and Hove Albion fans not so much.

Highly-rated defender, Levi Colwill, has finally made a major career decision by signing a new long-term contract with the Blues.

The player himself tweeted his delight at committing his future to the west Londoners, with BBC Sport noting that the 20-year-old has signed a six-year deal to 2029, with the option for another year.

It brings an end to any speculation and gives new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, a real boost ahead of the new Premier League season.

