Premier League star agrees personal terms with Arsenal but club talks could be problematic

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with goalkeeper David Raya but talks with Brentford may be problematic as the Bees are demanding a high transfer fee. 

According to the Evening Standard, the Spanish goalkeeper is keen on a move to the Emirates this summer after agreeing a long-term deal and has told Brentford of his desire to complete the transfer.

The Gunners are yet to begin club-to-club talks over the transfer but that stage has been a problem for several other clubs this summer who were pursuing Raya as Brentford have placed a £40m price stage on the 27-year-old.

Both Tottenham and Bayern Munich both walked away from potential deals due to this asking price and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will do the same.

According to the report, Brentford are using the £47.2m transfer of Andre Onana to Man United last month as a benchmark for a Raya deal. However, this is a large fee given the fact that the goalkeeper only has a year left on his current deal at the Gtech Community Stadium.

If Arsenal are willing to pay the £40m, that would indicate that Raya will likely be their number one goalkeeper next season, which would also come as a surprise given how good Aaron Ramsdale was last season for Mikel Arteta.

