Report: Tottenham eye Brennan Johnson amidst Harry Kane saga

The ongoing transfer saga surrounding Harry Kane has led Spurs to look for potential replacements, and one name that has caught their attention is Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson , according to Daily Mail.

Nottingham Forest are reluctant to sell the talented attacker, but they may have to consider offers due to Financial Fair Play rules and the need to balance their books.

Aston Villa and Brentford have also shown interest in signing Johnson, with Forest having already turned down a £35 million bid from Brentford.

The report indicates that Nottingham Forest could consider offers close to £50 million for the Welsh midfielder.

While it is unlikely that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would spend that much on Johnson, a deal might still be possible if the two clubs can negotiate a more favorable agreement.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have reportedly seen their third bid of £85 million rejected by Tottenham for Harry Kane.

However, the German club remains confident that they are not too far away from meeting Tottenham’s valuation for the star striker.

The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected in the coming days as the transfer window approaches its conclusion.