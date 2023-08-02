Saudi bid could see Tottenham set to miss out on Barcelona man

The transfer merry go round continues turning this summer, with the Saudi Pro League at the centre of some major business.

It’s doubtful that anyone could’ve predicted just how many players from the top five European leagues would be persuaded that their futures lay in the Middle East, but what was a trickle that began with Cristiano Ronaldo is now an influx.

There appears to be a very genuine belief that the Pro League might actually be challenging the likes of the Premier League and others in years to come, rather than it being a pipe dream.

It’s worth noting too that the transfer window in Saudi doesn’t close until three weeks after the European markets shut down, so no club is safe until at least the end of September.

Even then, there will only be three months before the winter window opens and we can be assured that the player grab will continue.

Although he was sent back to Barcelona at the end of last season, it was thought that Clement Lenglet, who had spent 2022/23 on loan at White Hart Lane, might be acquired for a relatively low fee, thus enabling Barca to get his wages off of their books.

However, it now seems that the Lilywhites have missed the boat in any event.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Lenglet is negotiating with Al Nassr, the team which Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and Sadio Mane amongst others now play for.

Teams clearly need to move a bit quicker to secure targets now, because the Pro League clubs aren’t messing about in the transfer market.