Against the backdrop of takeover uncertainty, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, is doing some sterling work in the transfer market.

As each target is identified, so the club have got to work in bringing the player to Old Trafford and so far Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all been secured with the minimum of fuss.

The Dutchman will have a new-look starting XI in 2023/24, and it’s difficult to argue against it being a serious improvement from his final squad of the 2022/23 campaign.

Any players that ten Hag considers as surplus to requirements are clearly being given the message loud and clear. One only has to look at the way David de Gea was summarily dispensed with as evidence of that.

More Stories / Latest News Conflicting update on Man United takeover process emerges Tottenham closing in on highly-rated 22-year-old West Ham ready to test PSG’s resolve over want away striker

Question marks still linger over Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay, but all are thought to be up for sale.

Whether a suitable offer is received for one or all three midfielders, they clearly need to be replaced, and to that end, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has been mentioned in dispatches.

Things also seemed to have moved on significantly, with journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, tweeting that intermediaries were in England for talks with United.

? Infos #MUFC :

?? Intermediaries involved inside Sofiane #Amrabat’s deal are currently in England to handle talks with the Red Devils.

? This matter is expected to evolve in the coming days… #mercato — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 2, 2023

As long as that information is accurate, it would suggest that another player will be in through the Old Trafford door before the start of the new season.

Moreover, it shows a willingness from the club to back their manager, and from the manager a willingness to do whatever it takes to bring success back to Man United – even if that means getting rid of club stalwarts such as de Gea.