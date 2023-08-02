Manchester United are attentive to the French market and are still monitoring Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, even if there is nothing imminent in terms of a transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano stated that Man Utd have scouted Todibo multiple times and that the Frenchman is still one of the options being monitored, as was also the case with Axel Disasi at Monaco.

The Red Devils could probably do with strengthening their defence further, but Romano insists that midfield is the club’s priority for the moment.

“I mentioned in April that Man United sent their scouts multiple times to follow both Todibo and Disasi – they’re very attentive to French market,” Romano said.

“Todibo is still being monitored, and we’ll have to wait and see how Man United will act. The priority will be a midfielder for now, so there’s nothing imminent on Todibo.”

Speaking on yesterday’s Debrief Podcast, Romano discussed the latest on United’s pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, so he’ll probably be targeted before someone like Todibo becomes a priority, if at all.

Todibo may have flopped at Barcelona earlier in his career, but he’s turned his career around in Ligue 1 and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move soon, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s to Old Trafford or somewhere else.