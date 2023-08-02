Tottenham and Bayern Munich both confident over Harry Kane transfer agreement

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are reportedly both confident of agreeing a transfer deal for England striker Harry Kane.

According to Sky Sports in the video clip below, there seems to be optimism from both sides that a deal can be struck for Kane to leave Spurs for Bayern this summer, where he’d likely sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga giants as they prepare to improve their bid for the player…

? Tottenham and Bayern Munich are both confident in reaching a deal for Harry Kane, with the Bundesliga side set to improve on their offer. ? pic.twitter.com/Cpikfjt5ww — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 2, 2023

Kane has spent his entire career so far at Tottenham, apart from a few spells away from the club on loan when he was a youngster, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on in a new league abroad.

The 30-year-old is one of the very finest finishers in world football and would surely be in with a good chance of becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer if he stayed at Spurs or moved to another English club.

Still, Kane is yet to win a single trophy in his entire career and so it makes sense that he wants to move to somewhere like Bayern, where he’ll fancy his chances of picking up a Bundesliga title and perhaps the Champions League as well.