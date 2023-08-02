Tottenham braced for world record bid for Harry Kane as Bayern hopes fade

After biding his time for so long, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might just be about to hit the jackpot with regards to striker, Harry Kane.

It’s seemed abundantly clear from the outset that Levy doesn’t want Kane to go anywhere, but there appears to be a tacit acknowledgment that the player sees his future elsewhere.

To that end, it’s incumbent upon Levy to get the very best price for the player, in order that the funds can be reinvested in playing staff.

Bayern Munich have been trying, and failing to this point, to get a fee agreed with the north Londoners in order to bring the striker to the Bundesliga.

Any deal with the Bavarians isn’t necessarily off the table, it just hasn’t been done yet, and it may now be too late.

That’s because TeamTalk understand that Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, are preparing a world record £200m bid to take the centre-forward to the Middle East.

After losing out on Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen, the side will surely hope that it’s third time lucky in terms of securing a world class front man.

Kane has never shown any desire to move to the Saudi Pro League to this point, however, nor did many of his contemporaries until recently, assuaged by the incredible riches on offer which will set them and their families up financially for life.

If Levy accepts any potential offer, then Kane has a very big decision to make.