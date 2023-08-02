Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou highly regards 27-year-old and wants to keep him

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is determined to keep Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso at the club and has been actively trying to convince him to stay, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Postecoglou reportedly views Lo Celso as a crucial player for the team and values him over other midfield options like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Tanguy Ndombele.

The manager considers Lo Celso to be as important to the squad as James Maddison. The report claims that he has also shared his stance with the Tottenham board as well.

However, Italian champions Napoli have a strong interest in signing Lo Celso and have reportedly made him their ‘priority signing‘.

The Italian club’s interest could pose a challenge for Tottenham in their efforts to retain the talented midfielder.

The situation remains fluid, and the player’s final decision may have a significant impact on both the clubs’ plans for the upcoming season which is only 10 days away.