Video: “A big blow” – Mikel Arteta confirms loss of Arsenal star for a few weeks

Despite Arsenal having emerged victorious in the Emirates Cup, Mikel Arteta’s post-match press conference was peppered with questions about the withdrawal of striker, Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners had tweeted just after the line ups were released that the Brazilian was having an injury assessed, and Arteta delivered the bad news as far as the team dynamic was concerned in the press room after the game.

Jesus is going to be out for a few weeks with a complication to the knee injury that kept him out for a few months at the start of the year, and Arteta described it as “a big blow.”

BREAKING: Mikel Arteta confirms that striker Gabriel Jesus had a procedure this morning on his knee and is expected to be out for a few weeks ? pic.twitter.com/eL9A03tTYe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports