Video: Luis Diaz scores a stunning goal to give Liverpool a 3-2 lead against Bayern Munich

Luis Diaz has scored a stunning goal to make it 3-2 for Liverpool against Bayern Munich.

The move started with Diaz making a fantastic pass to Salah from the left wing, quickly switching the play to the right side. He then continued his run towards the penalty box, where Salah found him with a well-placed pass just outside the edge of the box.

Diaz’s first touch was impeccable, skillfully taking the ball away from the Bayern Munich defender, setting himself up for the strike. With precision and power, he smashed the ball into the back of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Watch the goal below: