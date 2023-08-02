Video: Marcelo leaves pitch in tears after involvement in horrific injury

Argentine Primera Division
Argentinos Juniors and Fluminese played out a 1-1 draw in their Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday but the match was overshadowed by a horrific injury suffered by Luciano Sanchez.

The defender was involved in a battle with former Real Madrid star Marcelo and left it with a full dislocation of his left knee. The images of the injury were very graphic and it caused Marcelo to leave the pitch in tears following a red card.

The incident can be seen below and it must be warned that the images are very graphic.

