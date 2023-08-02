Video: Marcelo leaves pitch in tears after involvement in horrific injury

Argentinos Juniors and Fluminese played out a 1-1 draw in their Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday but the match was overshadowed by a horrific injury suffered by Luciano Sanchez.
The defender was involved in a battle with former Real Madrid star Marcelo and left it with a full dislocation of his left knee. The images of the injury were very graphic and it caused Marcelo to leave the pitch in tears following a red card.
The incident can be seen below and it must be warned that the images are very graphic.
?? TRIGGER WARNING ??
Marcelo left the pitch in tears after his tackle broke a player’s leg.
