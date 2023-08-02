Video: Wonderful Cody Gakpo finish gives Liverpool lead over Bayern Munich

Liverpool have taken the lead in their pre-season clash with Bayern Munich in Singapore thanks to a wonderful finish from Cody Gakpo.

The match is the Reds’ fourth of the summer, with Jurgen Klopp’s side winning 4-0 last time out against Leicester City.

Liverpool’s forwards have looked sharp during the pre-season and it was Cody Gakpo who opened the scoring against Bayern Munich with a wonderful finish.

The Merseyside club open their Premier League campaign against Chelsea and look in good shape heading into that match.