West Ham defender in advanced talks with Liverpool

If things weren’t bad enough at the London Stadium already, it appears as if West Ham are going to lose one of their highly-rated defenders to Liverpool.

David Moyes hasn’t been able to spend any money in the current transfer market, and it isn’t clear if the fault lies with him personally, new technical director, Tim Steidten, or owner David Sullivan.

Realistically, it doesn’t really matter whose fault it is because the plain fact is that no new players have been brought in through the door, and that needs to change as soon as possible.

Rather than allowing other players to move on, the east Londoners need to be doing all they can to stop the vultures from circling – though it’s probably too late in Amara Nallo’s case.

The 16-year-old is in advanced talks with the Reds according to Football Insider, and given that’s he has apparently only recently signed a scholarship deal with the Hammers, it begs the question as to what their recruitment department is up to.

Football Insider mention that the player would be allowed to sign professional forms when he reaches his 17th birthday in November, but it still doesn’t answer how Liverpool have managed to snare one of the up and coming talents from under the noses of the east Londoners.

It’s as if West Ham are in a complete state of panic across the board and bad decision after bad decision is being made.