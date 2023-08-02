West Ham ready to test PSG’s resolve over want away striker

Despite having a new coach in place in Luis Enrique, all is not well at Paris Saint-Germain and it seems as though West Ham are about to test the Ligue Un champions resolve over their want away striker.

The Hammers have been unsuccessful to this point in this summer’s transfer market, and David Moyes will surely be getting more and more desperate by the day, given that the new Premier League season is only a week and a half away.

Indeed, at this point the east Londoners are actually in a worse position in terms of squad depth than they were when winning the Europa Conference League back in early June in Prague.

For a club that was arguably looking to kick on after that brilliant win, what has happened next has been a real let down for the loyal supporters that pay their hard-earned on season tickets every year.

David Sullivan and his board may be able to salvage some credibility if they’re able to pull a rabbit or two out of the hat at this late stage, and as RMC Sport report, Hugo Ekitike is of interest to the Premier League outfit.

The outlet report that the player has done well in pre-season but is unlikely to be happy at two sub appearances against Inter Milan and Al Nassr.

It’s possible that the French champions would want to include Ekitike in any deal to bring Randal Kolo Muani to the Parc des Princes, but that’s assuming that the 21-year-old doesn’t make it clear that he wants to leave beforehand.

Now, more than ever, Messrs. Sullivan and Moyes need to get their finger out.