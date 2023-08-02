West Ham to go head to head with Arsenal for international centre-back

With under two weeks to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, David Moyes’ desire for new West Ham signings is becoming more and more acute by the day.

The Scot seemingly had to wait until Arsenal had confirmed that they were signing Declan Rice for an agreed amount, but since then he’s had no luck whatsoever in the transfer market.

It appears that the Hammers are going to have to go head to head with the Gunners over a player too, if reports are correct.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, 23-year-old Dinamo Zagreb and Croatian national team centre-back, Josip Sutalo, is of interest to both sides.

Depending on the player’s individual motivation will likely dictate as to where he feels his next career move should be.

With respect, if he wants to win trophies, then Arsenal is his only option at this stage, however, West Ham could certainly offer him more playing time.

The Gunners have William Saliba back and Sutalo having to compete for the one other position available might not suit him at this stage of his career.

Moyes will almost certainly throw him straight in at the back, and that is a decent selling point for any young player.

The Hammers will also have no problems with being able to afford the player, given that they still have the Rice money bringing a hole in their pockets.