Leeds United have enjoyed a reasonable pre-season, having not unexpectedly lost to Man United and AS Monaco, but beating Nottingham Forest and Hearts.

Daniel Farke is likely to be more interested in team shape and dynamic at this stage as, if he’s able to get that right, the results will follow.

What he will need is a committed playing staff. A squad willing to run through brick walls for the German and carry his instructions out to the letter.

It’s a big ask for Farke to get the Elland Road outfit straight back up to the Premier League, however, it’s certainly achievable and that has to be the aim from all concerned at the club.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds could agree deal with 29-year-old former player that Farke has signed before Newcastle man on verge of exit despite joining less than a year ago New source confirms West Ham have missed out on their first signing

Some players won’t make the cut for the first-team of course, and to that end, Leeds Live are reporting that Jamie Shackleton is ‘done’ at the club.

The 23-year-old only has 12 months of his current deal remaining and apparently hasn’t done enough to impress the powers that be at the club.

Now, more than ever, Leeds can’t afford to carry any passengers. Players have to be at the top level each and every week if they want to have a chance of leaving the rest of the Championship in their slipstream.

By moving on players like Shackleton, it gives the club a bit more room financially too, which can only be a good thing moving forward.