Activation of ‘private’ clause sees Barcelona superstar depart

Although they are just about keeping their heads above water in a financial sense, Barcelona have been hit by the sale of a superstar player on the eve of the new La Liga season.

Xavi Hernandez will surely have been delighted how his team performed against Real Madrid and AC Milan, perhaps less so against Arsenal.

With just a Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur to come before domestic commitments resume, the former midfield great could surely have done without losing one of Barca’s talismen.

Unfortunately for Xavi, president Joan Laporta and Barcelona supporters in general, there was nothing they could do about Ousmane Dembele moving to Paris Saint-Germain once the Ligue Un champions met his €50m release clause.

As reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, notes, the deal is set to be signed by Saturday with medicals already booked.

Though the French World Cup winner has been infuriatingly inconsistent for the Spanish giants, and his injury record has also been incredibly poor, he was – and is – a game changer when he’s in the mood.

It’s a blow the club could’ve done without, particularly at this late stage of the transfer window, however, there are positives to be noted.

For a start, there’s a significant cost saving on wages, and the sale fee could help the club land Joao Cancelo from Man City.

Furthermore, Dembele’s absence from the wing allows for much healthier competition between Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Ansu Fati.

