Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has made the brave decision to open up about a heart-breaking story in his family.

Writing in a lengthy piece for The Players’ Tribune, Ramsdale revealed his wife had a miscarriage last season, though he played in the 2-0 win away to Tottenham in the North London Derby shortly afterwards.

Ramsdale praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for the way he handled the situation, and also spoke about the bizarre situation when a Spurs fan confronted him on the pitch, meaning he had to give a police statement right after the game.

“I’ve had some very spicy banter with fans all over the English leagues. I’ve been called everything you can imagine. But it’s never crossed the line like that. I remember when I got back to the dressing room, I couldn’t even celebrate because I got pulled out to give a police statement.

Ramsdale also opened up about his brother being gay and how he feels passionately about wanting him to feel welcome at football, in what could be taken as a subtle dig at players who have recently moved to clubs in Saudi Arabia, where there are major concerns about LGBTQ+ rights.

Fair play to Ramsdale for opening up the way he has, with his piece also touching on social media abuse and other interesting stories about him and his family.