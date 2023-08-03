Arsenal transfer rumours about a new striker or Folarin Balogun’s future are sure to go into overdrive now that Gabriel Jesus is injured, but Fabrizio Romano has suggested not much has changed just yet.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that it remains the case that the Gunners want big money to let Balogun go, while the reporter is also unconvinced by the recent links with West Ham and the USA international.

Balogun impressed on loan at Reims last season, but it remains to be seen if he has much hope of being a regular now that he’s back at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, if Jesus ends up being out for an extended period, that surely gives Balogun fresh hope of fighting for his place, with Romano stressing that the next few days could be key to gain a better understanding of the situation, as Jesus’ fitness will surely be key.

“Mikel Arteta confirmed bad news for Arsenal yesterday as Gabriel Jesus will be out for a few weeks with a knee injury,” Romano said.

“This is obviously not good news for Arsenal, but we also have to wait and see how this will evolve – will try to understand how long it will take to have Jesus back and then we will see how it impacts their transfer plans, because for sure it could change the situation on Folarin Balogun. It could be something for Arsenal to consider in the next days – to keep Balogun as cover, or to sell and bring in someone new.

“For now, there are no changes on Balogun as Arteta said. It remains the case that Arsenal want big money for Balogun, that’s the position. Inter know that €35/40m is not enough and so they are currently focused on Gianluca Scamacca. I’m not aware of direct talks with West Ham over Balogun, despite rumours circulating on that one.”

West Ham could do with a striker like Balogun in their ranks, especially if Scamacca does end up leaving for Inter.