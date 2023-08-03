Barcelona in talks over deal to beat Arsenal to transfer of Manchester City star

Barcelona are in talks over a potential transfer move for Manchester City full-back and Arsenal target Joao Cancelo.

CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs revealed genuine interest from Arsenal in the Portugal international earlier this summer, though it seems things never progressed any further on that.

Now it looks like Barca are leading the race for the City defender, whose future has been in doubt for some time after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

See below for the latest on Cancelo’s future from Romano’s official Twitter page, with the player already agreeing terms over a move to the Nou Camp…

Cancelo has been a key player for City and in many ways it’s surprising to now see him falling out of favour like this.

Barcelona fans will surely be pleased with these developments, as the 29-year-old is a technically gifted and intelligent attacking option from right-back, while he’s also capable of playing on the left.

Joao Cancelo looks set to leave Man City for Barcelona

Arsenal would surely also have done well to add Cancelo to their squad, though they already look in pretty decent shape in that department after signing Jurrien Timber, following on from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival last summer.

