Exclusive: Chelsea remain in talks over two transfers, still confident over one in particular – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea remain in talks over the transfers of Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez, and remain confident on a deal for the Ecuadorian midfielder despite some transfer rumours about competition from an as yet unnamed club.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Chelsea are still working on this potential double raid on Brighton, with the reporter describing Caicedo in particular as being absolutely ‘on’.

This is despite a report yesterday from The Athletic claiming an unnamed club had also made a big bid for Caicedo, who would surely also be very warmly welcomed at a host of other top sides around the world.

Romano’s comments suggest Chelsea fans don’t have too much to worry about, so they’ll hope the 21-year-old can end up making his way to Stamford Bridge sooner rather than later.

“Chelsea remain on it and confident. Negotiations are ongoing with Brighton for both Caicedo but also for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Discussions are taking place, it’s difficult but absolutely on,” Romano said.

Caicedo would be a superb partner for Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s midfield, while Sanchez could be an ideal upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga as Mauricio Pochettino’s number one in goal.