Exclusive: Chelsea remain in talks over two transfers, still confident over one in particular – Fabrizio Romano

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea remain in talks over the transfers of Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez, and remain confident on a deal for the Ecuadorian midfielder despite some transfer rumours about competition from an as yet unnamed club.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Chelsea are still working on this potential double raid on Brighton, with the reporter describing Caicedo in particular as being absolutely ‘on’.

This is despite a report yesterday from The Athletic claiming an unnamed club had also made a big bid for Caicedo, who would surely also be very warmly welcomed at a host of other top sides around the world.

Romano’s comments suggest Chelsea fans don’t have too much to worry about, so they’ll hope the 21-year-old can end up making his way to Stamford Bridge sooner rather than later.

Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lionel Messi uncharacteristically gets into heated confrontation during Inter Miami match
Exclusive: Arsenal want big money for star as Fabrizio Romano responds to West Ham transfer claims
PSG close to signing former Man United and Newcastle target as part of €80m deal

“Chelsea remain on it and confident. Negotiations are ongoing with Brighton for both Caicedo but also for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Discussions are taking place, it’s difficult but absolutely on,” Romano said.

Caicedo would be a superb partner for Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea’s midfield, while Sanchez could be an ideal upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga as Mauricio Pochettino’s number one in goal.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Moises Caicedo Robert Sanchez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.