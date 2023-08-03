La Liga title-winning goal scorer set to depart Barcelona

As Barcelona ready themselves for a new La Liga campaign, one in which they’ll hope to retain the Spanish top-flight title, another player is set to depart the club.

Ousmane Dembele’s potential sale to Paris Saint-Germain has come out of nowhere and will arguably upset Xavi’s formation and plans, however, there’s little the club can do given the Ligue Un champions met the World Cup winner’s release clause.

As the old saying goes, ‘there’s no use crying over spilt milk.’ Time to move on, Dembele is gone.

This week could also see the departure of the player that scored the goal against Real Madrid that effectively sealed last season’s title for Barcelona.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Franck Kessie has accepted a three-year deal with Saudi Pro League club, Al Ahli.

Al Ahli have just submitted official bid for Franck Kessié! Proposal arrived in Barcelona offices — €15m fee ??? Understand Kessié has accepted three year deal offered by Al Ahli, up to final details. Deal very close, advancing also with Barça ready to sell Franck. pic.twitter.com/kKgpfmWD74 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

The deal is said to be very close, and a not insignificant €15m fee will help the club in their attempts to sign other players – as will getting the player’s wages off of the books.

Kessie was never really given a chance to show what he was capable of, largely due to the fact that he played in former club captain, Sergio Busquets’ position.

More Stories / Latest News Activation of ‘private’ clause sees Barcelona superstar depart West Ham now aware of price to acquire international with 57 caps West Ham hero set to stay at London Stadium because of FFP concerns

If he thought that once Busi had left to join up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami he would get his chance, Kessie will have known the writing was on the wall as soon as the club signed Oriol Romeu in Busquets’ place.

It’s a deal that suits all parties and as long as Barca spend the money wisely, the sale may actually benefit them in the short term.