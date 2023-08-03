Leeds could agree deal with 29-year-old former player that Farke has signed before

If Daniel Farke wants to re-sign one of his former players and a man that’s also an ex-Leeds star, the all whites will have to move quickly to register him in time for the first fixture of the Championship season.

Friday is the deadline for that to happen, though it isn’t clear yet if the German is going to take a chance on the 29-year-old who has, apparently, impressed in pre-season.

There’s a clear need for Leeds to hit the ground running in 2023/24.

The last few months of their Premier League campaign last season were abject for the most part, and an injection of confidence is just what’s required to get the Elland Road faithful back onside and bring a match-winning atmosphere back to the famous ground.

The Yorkshire Evening Post report that Sam Byram has been training and playing with the club during pre-season and has done well.

However, the outlet note that because the player is a free transfer, the club can afford to leave any decision until nearer the end of the transfer window, allowing them a longer assessment on Byram’s suitability.

It would be a fairytale of sorts if it were to come off, given that Byram spent his youth career at Leeds and also the first four years of his professional career at the club before signing for West Ham in 2016.

Farke had him at Norwich and will know what Byram is all about, the only question marks appear to relate to form and fitness.