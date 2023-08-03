Liverpool striker leaves the club on the eve of new Premier League season

There perhaps haven’t been as many signings as Liverpool supporters had hoped to see this summer, and news that one of their strikers has left the club isn’t going to lift their mood.

Jurgen Klopp has had some success in the transfer market, and it’s believed that a deal for Southampton’s highly-rated midfielder, Romeo Lavia, could still be reached, however, with just under a month until the window closes, the expectation that more signings could be made won’t be without foundation.

The German can obviously do without too many more players leaving the club this summer, after the unexpected departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho gave the Reds pre-season plans a jolt.

One who is definitely on the way is 19-year-old striker, Max Woltman.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle agree long-term deal with summer target that Howe was desperate to acquire Palace man could be next signing at Newcastle United Billionaire planning bid for Leeds man after £100m development

According to the Liverpool ECHO, the front man has completed a permanent transfer to League One side Oxford United.

Having been at the club for years, the youngster only ever made two senior appearances for the Reds, so a move away is of clear benefit to all parties.

The player has mainly played for the club’s U21 side and has rarely troubled the first-team, though the club are still likely to have to find someone to replace him.

Given that the youth and reserve sides are often mined for talent by clubs, whose to say that the next player to step into Klopp’s team won’t come from within.