Man City get their man as Fabrizio Romano gives target the ‘here we go’ treatment

When you’re the best team in the world, as Man City clearly are at this point, signing new players generally comes quite easy.

Elite stars want to be aligned with successful clubs, and having just won the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League treble, there’s none more successful at the moment than the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola has hit the sweet spot with his charges over the past few seasons, and it’s generally only when his side have an off day or are a little complacent that they don’t take all three points from a game.

With the opportunity to become the first team in England to ever do the quadruple, and with a sextuple up for grabs if City can win the Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and World Club Cup, there’s still plenty for the squad to aim for in 2023/24.

Helping them to achieve all of those ambitions and more will be Croatian brick wall, Josko Gvardiol.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, despite the contractual problems in negotiations a couple of weeks ago, Gvardiol’s switch has now been given the ‘here we go’ treatment.

Manchester City and Leipzig have just signed documents — Joško Gvardiol can be considered new City player! ???? €90m final fixed fee — no add-ons.

Long term deal agreed already in June. Joško will travel to Manchester tonight, medical on Friday. Here we go, confirmed ?? pic.twitter.com/WF5CMuRTZm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

The player will travel to Manchester on Thursday night says Romano, with a medical planned for Friday.

Renowned as one of the best defenders in European football, the €90m final fee is less than what rivals Man United paid for Harry Maguire.

That’s simply sensational work from the City recruitment department.