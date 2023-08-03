Man United could swoop for Real Madrid fall guy that Erik ten Hag likes

All the while the transfer window remains open, Europe’s top teams, including Man United, need to be at the head of the queue when certain players become available.

Erik ten Hag has gone after a handful of players this summer, and despite the takeover saga at the club still continuing, the Dutchman has landed one after the other.

Mason Mount was secured after some tough negotiations with Chelsea, followed by Andre Onana, and on Saturday Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be unveiled to the Old Trafford faithful.

It’s believed ten Hag would also like to acquire Sofyan Amrabat, but if reports in the Spanish media are correct, he doesn’t want the spending to stop there.

According to Sport, the Dutchman wants United to go after Real Madrid fall guy, and Casemiro’s replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu, Aurelien Tchouameni.

Despite paying €80m for him (+ €20m in variables) last summer, Los Blancos have apparently let it be known that the player is up for sale.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler, on top of the serious talent the club already had in their midfield, will see to it that Tchouameni will again be the odd one out.

The outlet note Bayern Munich’s interest, but their suggestion that ten Hag has asked United to go after him with a financial proposal similar to the one Real Madrid themselves paid, could put the Red Devils in the box seat in negotiations.