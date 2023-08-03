Man United hit by huge blow as winger’s injury sees him miss Premier League start

There’s just a week to go until the start of the new Premier League season, and Man United have confirmed that one of their wingers will miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Erik ten Hag’s side have had a mixed bag of results during pre-season, and the Dutchman will arguably want to see an improvement in the final two matches this summer against Lens and Athletic Club this weekend.

Hitting the ground running from their first fixture against against Wolves on Monday week is imperative if the Red Devils want to keep pace at the right end of the English top-flight.

There may be more signings to be had ahead of that game, though one player that is definitely out is Amad Diallo.

The Evening Standard report that there is no recovery date known for the youngster who hurt his knee during the pre-season game against Arsenal.

Though it’s arguable that he wouldn’t have been a shoo-in for the start of the season in any event, having the 21-year-old pushing his team-mates hard for their place is of obvious benefit to all concerned.

Unless there are further injuries to key attackers during the opening weeks of the season, Amad may find it difficult to work a way back into contention, however, ten Hag is known to give chances to any player that’s in form, regardless of age.

An ambition to get himself into the side is motivation enough for the player when he’s fully fit and focused again.