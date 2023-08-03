New source confirms West Ham have missed out on their first signing

West Ham supporters must be wondering if their club are ever going to get a new signing through the door this summer after a source confirmed that they’ve missed out on yet another target.

Whether fans believe it’s luck or just sheer incompetence from the board and David Moyes is irrelevant at this stage as the club just need to get bodies in through the door.

It’s actually a dangerous position for the Hammers to be in because the east Londoners shouldn’t really be wasting their money.

The fact that everyone knows they’re flush with cash after the Declan Rice move has hindered rather than helped the club.

With every selling club putting a premium on their sales if West Ham make enquiries, it’s perfectly understandable why the club aren’t buying – however frustrating that may be at the moment.

According to Claret and Hugh, Juventus star, Denis Zakaria, despite reports to the contrary, hasn’t signed for the Irons.

Asked if the deal had been done, a source for the well-informed website simply said ‘no.’

With just over a week to go until the start of the new Premier League season, it’s unlikely that Moyes will bring in anyone this side of their first kick-off against Bournemouth.

If deals are to be done, then the last two to three weeks of the window could prove fruitful for Moyes’ side. If it isn’t, expect the Scot to be given his marching orders.