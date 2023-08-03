New twist in the Moises Caicedo to Chelsea story revealed

Alongside the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich soap opera, Moises Caicedo’s potential move to Chelsea has been the transfer saga of the summer.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has long wanted to swap the AMEX Stadium for Stamford Bridge, but as of this moment, the Seagulls haven’t received an acceptable bid from the Blues that would tempt them to get around the negotiating table.

It’s clear that Mauricio Pochettino wants the player because the west Londoners have had bids of £70m and £80m already rejected this summer according to BBC Sport.

Perhaps mindful that they let World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, leave on the cheap to sign for Liverpool, Brighton aren’t going to make the same mistake again with the 21-year-old Ecuadorian.

It shouldn’t be forgotten either that he only recently, and happily, signed a new long-term contract with Brighton, so the south coast side have every right to play hard ball when it comes to agreeing a fee for their player to move on.

According to BBC Sport, Brighton have told the player directly that they still believe he will be their player after the window closes this summer, as they don’t expect any club to match their valuation – believed to be £100m.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea or any other club will go to that amount later in the window.