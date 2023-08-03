Newcastle on verge of completing deal with Wolverhampton for youngster Leo Shahar, according to Shields Gazette.

The right-back will join the Tyneside club after negotiations with Newcastle and the England Under-16 international were successful.

The 16-year-old is highly regarded by Wolves and played frequently for the team’s Under-18s squad last season, tallying two goals in 15 league outings.

For the 2023–24 season, Shahar will join Newcastle’s Under-18 team. He will come after the recent additions to the school of Sam Alabi from Oldham Athletic and Michael Mills from Port Vale.