Newcastle man on verge of exit despite joining less than a year ago

Newcastle United complete their pre-season commitments this coming weekend with the Sela Cup tournament that will see them play against Fiorentina and Villarreal.

It will provide Eddie Howe and his backroom staff with a final chance to take a look at the players before their opening Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

Though it would be expected that the manager would have some sort of idea which players may form his first XI of the 2023/24 Premier League season, the final 180 minutes of pre-season could give others the chance to stake a claim.

If there’s one thing that managers apparently love to have, it’s the competition for places in all areas so that no one gets comfortable.

One player that’s almost certain not to feature for the Magpies next season, however, is Harrison Ashby.

The youngster only joined the club from West Ham in January, but according to Newcastle World, he is on the verge of joining Swansea City on a season-long loan with a medical booked for next Monday.

Ashby, 21, has yet to make a competitive appearance for Eddie Howe’s side, and the loan move away would suggest that his future lies elsewhere, unless his performances for the Swans during the upcoming campaign get his parent club sitting up and taking notice.