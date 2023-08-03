Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update on the Michael Olise transfer situation, confirming that the Crystal Palace star has a £35million release clause and looks like one to watch in the coming days and weeks.

Chelsea and Manchester City are still also confirmed as being interested in the talented young Frenchman, as per Romano in his tweet below, so it will be interesting to see if these clubs feel it’s worth meeting that clause or if they try negotiating a deal for slightly less than that…

Release clause confirmed. Man City and Chelsea interest confirmed. Olise, one to follow in the next days/weeks. ??? https://t.co/3m7vP4dhtk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

Olise is a skilful attacking midfielder who could be ideal to replace Riyad Mahrez at Man City, while Chelsea would also surely do well to bring in another attacking player after the departures of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, while Hakim Ziyech has struggled to impress and surely also faces an uncertain future.

City would surely be the more tempting option right now after their incredible treble success last season, but Olise might also feel that he’d play more often at Stamford Bridge.