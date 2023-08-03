Chelsea transfer target’s release clause confirmed, deal tipped as one to watch in coming days and weeks

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update on the Michael Olise transfer situation, confirming that the Crystal Palace star has a £35million release clause and looks like one to watch in the coming days and weeks.

Chelsea and Manchester City are still also confirmed as being interested in the talented young Frenchman, as per Romano in his tweet below, so it will be interesting to see if these clubs feel it’s worth meeting that clause or if they try negotiating a deal for slightly less than that…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive transfer news: Caicedo to Chelsea, Arsenal face Balogun decision, Gvardiol Man City & more
Barcelona in talks over deal to beat Arsenal to transfer of Manchester City star
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Man City transfer strategy after failed move for Arsenal star

Olise is a skilful attacking midfielder who could be ideal to replace Riyad Mahrez at Man City, while Chelsea would also surely do well to bring in another attacking player after the departures of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, while Hakim Ziyech has struggled to impress and surely also faces an uncertain future.

City would surely be the more tempting option right now after their incredible treble success last season, but Olise might also feel that he’d play more often at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories Michael Olise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.