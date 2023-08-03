PSG close to signing former Man United and Newcastle target as part of €80m deal

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a big signing as the French champions are nearing an agreement with Benfica for their striker Goncalo Ramos.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that a deal is very close and that it should be completed before the end of the week.

The final details of the transfer are being sorted at this stage and the Portuguese star will move to Paris as part of an €80m deal, which includes add-ons.

Ramos has already agreed a contract with PSG that will keep him at the club until June 2028 as the Ligue 1 champions sign the highly-rated forward wanted by many clubs around Europe.

Ramos had been linked with moves to the Premier League with Man United and Newcastle interested in his services.

The Benfica star was on Erik ten Hag’s radar this summer, according to reports, as the Dutch coach searched for a striker. However, the Man United boss is set to add Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund to his squad which will end the search for a goalscorer.

Last summer, Newcastle were believed to be leading the race to sign the Benfica striker but having failed to sign the Portuguese star, Eddie Howe brought in Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. The Magpies’ interest was not strong this summer as they had other areas to strengthen ahead of the new campaign and are stacked in the striker’s department.