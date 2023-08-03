£72m star completes Manchester United medical as transfer closer to being finalised

Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly now completed his medical ahead of finalising his transfer to Manchester United.

The last few finishing touches are now being put on the move for Hojlund, according to the Manchester Evening News, with things like his contract and VISA now the last details that need sorting.

The Denmark international is joining Man Utd from Atalanta for £72million, while he’ll also sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News’ report.

Erik ten Hag needed a signing like Hojlund up front, with the 20-year-old giving the Red Devils more of a focal point after the struggles of former loanee Wout Weghorst in the second half of last season.

United fans will now hope Hojlund can step up and give the team another source of goals up front after the team were overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for so much of last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Goncalo Ramos was also considered by United as an alternative to Hojlund.