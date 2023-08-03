Manchester United expected to eventually agree €30m transfer deal

Manchester United are reportedly yet to meet Fiorentina’s demands for the transfer of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

However, it seems there is confidence that the Red Devils will eventually agree to pay the €30million required to get a deal done for the 26-year-old, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Amrabat has shone in Serie A and was also a particularly impressive performer at the World Cup last winter, helping Morocco on a surprise run to the semi-finals of the competition.

It seems clear that Amrabat is now ready to move to a bigger club, and he could be a fine addition to this United squad, giving Erik ten Hag a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay in that area of the pitch.

United didn’t really mount a serious title challenge last term, but if Amrabat ends up joining alongside other summer signings Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, that would look like a pretty solid transfer window to help the team improve in 2023/24.

MUFC fans will certainly be excited by these new arrivals as it looks to give the team several better options in key areas of the squad.