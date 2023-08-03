Soucek and Coufal key to West Ham’s pursuit of giant Ukrainian centre-back

David Moyes might not be too far away from securing West Ham’s first transfer of the summer window, and he could have Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal to thank if it comes off.

The Hammers have had a nightmare in the market from beginning to end and are the only English top-flight club not to have improved their squad at this point.

Even new boys Luton Town have got new blood in through the door, and they’re clearly in a much worse financial position than the Hammers.

It may well be that the east Londoners take the view that they’ll do their main business later in the window when clubs are getting desperate to sell players and bargains can be had.

At present, West Ham seeming to be met by clubs demanding over market value for their playing staff, knowing that the Irons have the Declan Rice money burning a hole in their pockets.

As difficult a decision as it would obviously be to hold fire, it does make sound business sense even if the long-suffering Hammers fans can’t quite see it that way.

One player that could soon become a new squad member is Slavia Prague’s Maksym Talovyerov, say Sport UA.

David Moyes is apparently a fan of the towering Ukrainian’s aerial ability and physicality, and the club have sent scouts to watch him recently.

The fee to acquire his services isn’t clear, though the relationship between the two clubs, thanks to the signings of Soucek and Coufal, should smooth the pathway.