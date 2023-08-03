Unveiling expected before Man United’s game against Lens

Saturday afternoon sees the penultimate pre-season game of the summer for Man United, as the Red Devils take on French side, Lens, at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has seen his side have something of a mixed bag of results over the past couple of weeks, and the Dutchman will surely be hoping to see his players at their sharpest on their return to the Theatre of Dreams.

It will be the first chance for many supporters to see the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana up close, and it will be interesting to note how the team dynamic has changed with the pair in it.

The game comes that little bit too early for another of ten Hag’s signings, Rasmus Hojlund, however, the Dane is sure to cause chaos in the stands before the kick-off as he’s officially unveiled to the Old Trafford faithful.

More on Rasmus Højlund after contract signed few minutes ago. Manchester United plan to unveil the Danish striker as new striker at Old Trafford on Saturday before friendly game vs Lens ?? pic.twitter.com/9fPlYs77SM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

At 20 years of age, the Dane has a lot of pressure on his shoulders and a lot to live up to.

According to transfermarkt, the player has only made 32 appearances in Serie A, the only top five European league he’s played in to this point.

Ten Hag has clearly seen something in the player that he likes, however, and he’s done enough in the managerial hot-seat already to be afford respect for his decision making.

If he settles quickly he’ll soon become a fan favourite, and the club’s determination to land Hojlund will have paid off.