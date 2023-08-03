Video: Lionel Messi uncharacteristically gets into heated confrontation during Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi once again proved to be the difference for Inter Miami on Wednesday night as the World Cup winner scored a brace to help his team defeat Orlando City 3-1 to progress to the next round of the Leagues Cup.

However, the Argentine was fired up for the game and proved once again that he is not in the United States for a holiday.

During the first half, the Barcelona legend had a coming together with Cesar Araujo and as the two teams were making their way down the tunnel at half-time, Messi seemed to be exchanging verbals with the Orlando player as things looked to get a bit heated.

This is uncharacteristic for the 36-year-old but it was something seen often during the World Cup as it meant everything to the Argentina star. Miami fans will enjoy seeing their captain show this passion for their team as it shows them that the greatest player to ever play the sport is bringing his best to the East Coast of America.

MESSI IS ABSOLUTELY ON SMOKE TIME ? pic.twitter.com/ZwPjsvVNWQ — Sam ? (@FcbxSam) August 3, 2023

Footage courtesy of Apple TV