Video: Lionel Messi uncharacteristically gets into heated confrontation during Inter Miami match

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi once again proved to be the difference for Inter Miami on Wednesday night as the World Cup winner scored a brace to help his team defeat Orlando City 3-1 to progress to the next round of the Leagues Cup.

However, the Argentine was fired up for the game and proved once again that he is not in the United States for a holiday.

During the first half, the Barcelona legend had a coming together with Cesar Araujo and as the two teams were making their way down the tunnel at half-time, Messi seemed to be exchanging verbals with the Orlando player as things looked to get a bit heated.

This is uncharacteristic for the 36-year-old but it was something seen often during the World Cup as it meant everything to the Argentina star. Miami fans will enjoy seeing their captain show this passion for their team as it shows them that the greatest player to ever play the sport is bringing his best to the East Coast of America.

Footage courtesy of Apple TV

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Arsenal want big money for star as Fabrizio Romano responds to West Ham transfer claims
PSG close to signing former Man United and Newcastle target as part of €80m deal
Big worry for Mauricio Pochettino as important Chelsea star suffers knee injury during pre-season friendly
More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.