Video: NFL superstar Tom Brady announces he has become an owner at English club

Birmingham FC
NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that he has become an owner at Championship club Birmingham City. 

The multiple Super Bowl winner has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham and the 46-year-old will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board at the English club.

In that role, the American superstar will work alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programmes. He is also set to advise the board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the club.

Brady admits to not knowing much about football but admits he is excited to get to work with the Blues.

