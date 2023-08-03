West Ham insider gives intriguing transfer update ahead of final pre-season fixture

With one pre-season assignment left against Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham are still battling to bring in their first signing of the current transfer window.

It’s highly unlikely that any deals will get done in time for new players to showcase their skills on Saturday, meaning that David Moyes won’t get the chance to properly integrate anyone before the new season begins in a week’s time.

That’s not an ideal scenario when you want to hit the ground running, but it is what it is and the Scot will just have to get on with the hand that he’s been dealt.

It’s believed that part of the reason no signings have been made is because of a difference of opinion between Moyes and new technical director, Tim Steidten.

The former is understood to want to sign tried and test Premier League players and the latter prefers younger, continental stars.

In any event, the content creator known as ExWHU employee, speaking on his West Ham Way podcast (subscription required), gave an intriguing update on the club’s pursuit of Southampton midfielder and dead-ball specialist, James Ward-Prowse.

“It has been said neither club is prepared to budge and that a deal will not happen. I am not convinced this is the case and I think negotiations will continue for JWP,” he said.

“It’s in both clubs’ interest to get this deal done. The player has made it clear he wishes to join us to try and keep his England career going and play Premier League football.”

If the insider is correct with his assumptions, there’s a chance that the 28-year-old could be in place before that first kick-off against Bournemouth a week on Saturday.

The transfer window remains open well beyond that game so there’s still time to get that deal – and any others – over the line.