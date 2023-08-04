Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and the American international is hoping to move away from Elland Road and return to the top flight.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Aston Villa and Chelsea are keen on signing the midfielder this summer.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs.

Apparently, the USA international has a relegation release clause in his contract and the likes of Aston Villa and Chelsea will be able to sign him for £25 million.

Aston Villa are hoping to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Adams seems like the ideal fit. The West Midlands club will be competing in Europe next season and they need more depth and quality to do well across multiple competitions.

Similarly, Chelsea have sanctioned the departures of Mateo Kovačić and N’Golo Kanté recently. They will need to bring in quality replacements.

Their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton have been unsuccessful so far and Chelsea have now asked about the Leeds United midfielder.

The opportunity to play for Aston Villa or Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the American international midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs are prepared to pay his release clause in the coming weeks.