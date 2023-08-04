Aston Villa looking to trigger the release clause of 24-year-old Chelsea target

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and the American international is hoping to move away from Elland Road and return to the top flight.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Aston Villa and Chelsea are keen on signing the midfielder this summer.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his performances in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for both clubs.

Apparently, the USA international has a relegation release clause in his contract and the likes of Aston Villa and Chelsea will be able to sign him for £25 million.

Aston Villa are hoping to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Adams seems like the ideal fit. The West Midlands club will be competing in Europe next season and they need more depth and quality to do well across multiple competitions.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Leeds player Tyler Adams reacts to get the crowd going after the second Leeds goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man United still pursuing Bayern Munich star with Thomas Tuchel happy for player to leave
Tottenham willing to make their move for 23-year-old Dutchman
Manchester United keeping close tabs on 28-year-old Bundesliga star

Similarly, Chelsea have sanctioned the departures of Mateo Kovačić and N’Golo Kanté recently. They will need to bring in quality replacements.

Their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton have been unsuccessful so far and Chelsea have now asked about the Leeds United midfielder.

The opportunity to play for Aston Villa or Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the American international midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs are prepared to pay his release clause in the coming weeks.

More Stories Tyler Adams

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Looking to trigger the release clause, we’ve been hearing this old chestnut for days it’s just the same old same old. Tell us something new and factual for a change

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.