Some big breaking news here folks.

Bayern Munich have reportedly made Tottenham Hotspur a final ‘take-it-or-leave’ offer worth up to £104 million (€120 million) for star striker Harry Kane.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN’s James Olley, who claims the Bundesliga giants have made Daniel Levy a third and improved offer for Kane, 30.

Bayern Munich’s most expensive player remains Lucas Hernandez, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for £70 million (€80 million). However, with Kane top of Thomas Tuchel’s summer wishlist as the ex-Chelsea boss tries to find a replacement for the recently departed Robert Lewandowski, Germany’s 33-time champions are close to smashing their own record.

Interestingly, ESPN’s report also claims the Bavarians are in no mood to be left waiting by Levy;a notoriously tough negotiator, and have consequently set a deadline of midnight on 4 August.

Failure to respond, or decline Bayern Munich’s latest offer could see the German giants walk away from negotiations and sound out alternative options ahead of the new season.

However, that is a situation Kane will almost certainly want to avoid as he enters into the final year of his contract in London.